34,719 Shares in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after buying an additional 928,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after buying an additional 873,863 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,228,000 after buying an additional 865,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after buying an additional 620,999 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,032,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,574,000 after buying an additional 470,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $56.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

