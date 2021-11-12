3,625 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $126.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $118.23 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

