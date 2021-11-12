3,765 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $52.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $217.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.