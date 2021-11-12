383,634 Shares in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 383,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LZ shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.05. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.