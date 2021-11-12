$385.50 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to report $385.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $407.80 million and the lowest is $364.90 million. SunPower posted sales of $341.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist dropped their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 426,953 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in SunPower by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 373,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 235,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SunPower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 196,806 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,283,000. 30.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

