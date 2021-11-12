396,414 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 396,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,854,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.29% of Berry Global Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 39.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BERY opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $70.90.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

