$415.63 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to post sales of $415.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $404.00 million and the highest is $428.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $417.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

WTFC stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 525.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 345,164 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 124,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

