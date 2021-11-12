47,379 Shares in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.97% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 9,210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 832.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 318,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 284,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.79 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17.

