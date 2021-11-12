5,130 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 533.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $52.69 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

