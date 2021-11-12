$595.49 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post sales of $595.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $599.38 million and the lowest is $591.60 million. Kirby posted sales of $489.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEX. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 202,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,745. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. Kirby has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Kirby by 383.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kirby by 434.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 101.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

