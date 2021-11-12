6,274 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $165.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.07 and its 200 day moving average is $132.73. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $171.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Truist Securities upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Compass Point upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

