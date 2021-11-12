$63.54 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will announce sales of $63.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.19 million and the lowest is $62.60 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $56.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $231.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $232.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $263.56 million, with estimates ranging from $258.00 million to $267.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,573 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSE VCRA traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 158,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

