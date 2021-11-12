66,034 Shares in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,034 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Brightcove by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 39,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $448,919.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 149,648 shares of company stock worth $1,690,751. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Brightcove stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.31 million, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.63. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

