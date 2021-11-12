$743.92 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will announce $743.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $739.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $746.75 million. Avaya reported sales of $757.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.82.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. 14,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. Avaya has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,951 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,522 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Avaya by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,760,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180,795 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

