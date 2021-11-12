$75.73 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce sales of $75.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $204.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $244.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $254.88 million, with estimates ranging from $180.60 million to $332.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRNA. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

In other news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,438,000 after purchasing an additional 418,204 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,739,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 39,267.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,161. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

