7,633 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,633 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in R1 RCM by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,874 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. As a group, analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

