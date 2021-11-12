81,194 Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 81,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189,260 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

