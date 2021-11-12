8,726 Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,726 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEVI opened at $27.15 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,688 shares of company stock worth $5,192,718. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

