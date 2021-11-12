89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,070. The company has a market cap of $354.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.82 and a quick ratio of 23.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. 89bio has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

