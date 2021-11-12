8X8 PROTOCOL Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $998,010.43 and approximately $8,077.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001267 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001055 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

