90,000 Shares in Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,340. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21. Missfresh Limited has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.42 million during the quarter.

MF has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

