a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for a.k.a. Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13.
AKA opened at $12.41 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $12.42.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,377,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,922,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,618,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
