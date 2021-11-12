a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for a.k.a. Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKA. Truist started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

AKA opened at $12.41 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $12.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,377,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,922,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,618,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

