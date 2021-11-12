ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 35 by UBS Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 35 target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 33 price target on ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price target on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 target price on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 32.04.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

