Absolute Software Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:ABS)

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Absolute Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$39.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.03 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.