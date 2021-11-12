Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,258,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after purchasing an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $82.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

