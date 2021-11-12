Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,512 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 55,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $54.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05.

