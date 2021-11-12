Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $166.49 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $167.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

