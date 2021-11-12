Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $232.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $239.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.