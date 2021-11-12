AceD (ACED) Price Hits $0.0003

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, AceD has traded down 59.2% against the dollar. AceD has a market cap of $66,824.42 and approximately $1,305.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

