Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Down to $15.86

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.86, but opened at $15.25. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 1,810 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $919.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

