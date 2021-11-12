Activest Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. 145,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,659,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

