Activest Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 385,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment stock remained flat at $$11.42 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,163. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

