Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 9,000 BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

NASDAQ BFI traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.15. 2,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,358. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $17.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter.

In other BurgerFi International news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $25,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI).

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.