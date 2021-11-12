Activest Wealth Management Invests $520,000 in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,766,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $118.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,508. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $81.35 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

