Activest Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $466.38. 44,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $352.54 and a 52-week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

