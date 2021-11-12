Activest Wealth Management Takes $104,000 Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000.

GMF stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $129.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,079. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $146.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.99.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

