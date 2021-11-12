Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after buying an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

