Acumen Capital Boosts IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$15.00

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective increased by Acumen Capital from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBI Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.64.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBG opened at C$13.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.86. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$13.79. The stock has a market cap of C$426.62 million and a P/E ratio of 28.86.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.