Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Position Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 403,483 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 67.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 352,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 104,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 118.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 189,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $21.53 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

