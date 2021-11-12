ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Price Down 6%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.21. 2,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 278,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADCT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its position in ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

