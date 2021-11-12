AdEx Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.38 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $71.05 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00052690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00224598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00089469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,675,820 coins and its circulating supply is 131,233,344 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

