Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADNT. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of Adient stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,323. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Adient has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adient will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Adient by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 33,168 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,843,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

