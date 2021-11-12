Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.53.

AAP opened at $238.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.77. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $142.59 and a 1 year high of $240.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $1,506,000. Tensile Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.3% during the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,801,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.6% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

