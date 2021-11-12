Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) CAO Kevin C. Talley Sells 60,000 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $7,643,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $130.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.49. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $133.13.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 145,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 41,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 73,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.