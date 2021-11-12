Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 3,650 First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPXI opened at $65.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average of $66.80. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.