Advisor Resource Council Makes New $223,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

