Advisor Resource Council Makes New $237,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $3,438,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,928 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,073,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $78.10 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.