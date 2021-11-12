Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 2,074 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $51,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE:ICE opened at $134.00 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $97.58 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,333 shares of company stock worth $14,578,558. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.