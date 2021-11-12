Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 733 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $287.33 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.95.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

