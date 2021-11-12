Advisor Resource Council Takes $281,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,864,000 after buying an additional 1,489,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after buying an additional 632,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,026.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after buying an additional 294,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15,586.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 268,563 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.